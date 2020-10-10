Danish Deputy Head of Mission invited to the launch event by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs



On 1 October 2020 the Danish Deputy Head of Mission, Ingrid Dahl-Madsen, was invited to the launch event of Thailand NOW application endorsed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Siam Center Department Store in Bangkok.

Thailand NOW is a new platform providing variety of updated information in English about Thailand covering areas such as business, investment, education, lifestyle and cultural topics.



The launch event was chaired by Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vijavat Isarabhakdi and witnessed by members of the Diplomatic Corps in Bangkok, with initiative to set the record straight and counter fake news.

The ministry says the portal was “born out of the perception that friends of Thailand around the world wanted to hear a narrative of the Thai point of view on different topics. It resulted in the public and private agencies to collaborate in establishing a reliable information platform.”

‘Thailand Now’ is available on a range of digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.