EuroCham Cambodia invites to creative thinking workshop on 20-21 Oct

The European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia invites to Training Course on Enhanced Creative & Critical Thinking Skills. The course takes place 20-21 October 2020.

The announceent said:

“The ability to think critically, creatively, and act with initiative in the workplace are now key skills that can set you apart from those merely “going through the motions”. These skills can improve the effectiveness of your business, team, or project.”

Over these exciting two days of training course, you will learn some great tools and processes to help you and your team members become more creative and critical thinkers.

Make your reservation today.

Event Details

Course details

Register

2-Day Training Course

+ Day One: 20 October 2020 (Tues)

+ Day Two: 21 October 2020 (Wed)

Venue: Himawari Hotel Apartments

+ Time: 8:00am – 5:00pm (both days)

+ Member price: $250

+ Non-member price: $300

+ Free Lunch & Coffee Breaks