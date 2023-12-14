General news / Sweden / Thailand

The Famous Tiara of Princess Sofia: Made in Thailand?

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Princess Sofia of Sweden at the Nobel Prize Banquet, and at the King’s Nobel Dinner.

Princess Sofia of Sweden wore her special tiara at the 2023 Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm. A tiara, said to be made from a necklace gifted by a Thai prince.

The tiara is ‘special’ because it’s a versatile headpiece, meaning the princess can swap out the stones at the top. Also called the Palmette Tiara. When she wore it to the Nobel Prize last Sunday it had green gems at the top – but a day later, at the Nobel Dinner, those were taken off.

When she first ever wore it, it was at her own wedding in 2015. It was a gift to her from her parents-in-law, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Later on, The Swedish press reported that Queen Silvia had an emerald, diamond necklace which was a gift from a Thai prince. Reportedly, the Queen had the necklace sent back to Thailand to be remade as the new tiara. A surprise for her new daughter-in-law on her wedding day.

But since then, the arrangement of the tiara has been changed every now and then.

Sources: The Court Jeweller and People

