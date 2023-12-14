New sustainable neo-plane flying from Denmark to Thailand

On 13 December 2023, a new, more sustainable plane flew 373 Spies guests from Copenhagen to Thailand. The plane will continue to fly to Phuket through the winter.

The plane is a so-called ‘neo-plane.’ Besides providing more comfort for passengers on board with new seats and enhanced sound isolation, the plane also has a CO2 reduction with up to 23% per passenger kilometers, compared to the plane it’s replacing.

It’s the second neo-plane of all Sunclass Airlines’ planes, and they expect to be fully equipped with them by the end of 2030.

A plan to be more green

“Specifically, we have a goal to reduce the carbon footprint by 25 percent by the end of 2030 and to reach zero emissions by 2050. And in that plan, aircraft fleet replacement is very central,” CEO Valdemar Warburg said.

“It is therefore very satisfying that we can fly out of 2023 with three neo aircraft in the fleet. And that the entire replacement actually seems to be going faster than expected.”

Source: Spies Presse