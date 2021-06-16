The Rafa Nadal Academy is coming to BISP!

In December and January, British International School, Phuket (BISP) will be hosting two Rafa Nadal Academy Tennis camps.

The camps will be led by official training staff from the Academy in Manacor, Spain, and attendees will train according to the Academy’s methodology. The experience will include world-class tennis development with Nadal’s core values in an exciting, fun, and fast-paced environment.

There will be two 5-day Junior Camps on offer, from 27-31 December 2021 and 3- 7 January 2022. The Junior Camps are aimed at players aged 8-19 years old. Adult camps are also available.

Places are limited. To register, please visit https://avanza. rafanadalacademycamps.com/ asia/thailand/sign-up/

For more information on British International School, Phuket please contact [email protected] You can also visit www.bisphuket.ac.th.