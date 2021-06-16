Swedish Embassy in Bangkok receives warm response on social media

Last month, the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok asked Facebook users where Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl, who had just obtained his Thai drivers’ license, should travel once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The Embassy received a warm response to its post – more than 3,000 likes and almost 200 comments. Recently, it thanked Facebook users for their travel suggestions with the following note:
Thank you for all suggestions!
A big THANKS to all recommendation for the great ideas and beautiful photos of Amazing Thailand you sent us as inspiration for the Ambassador’s imaginary trips.
The Ambassador can’t wait to travel more in Thailand, not least to the provinces you have suggested. We have put all of them together for him so he can tick them off when time and restrictions allows.
Let us know if we missed anything?