The Swedish embassy follows the case of the arrest of anti-coup activist in Myanmar

According to media The Globe and Mail, The Swedish embassy in Myanmar said it was following the case of prominent anti-coup activist Wai Moe Naing’s recent arrest in Myanmar.

Wai Moe Naing is one of the main leaders of the campaign against the military junta in Myanmar and he was arrested on Thursday when Myanmar security forces rammed him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally, friends and colleagues said.

The Swedish Embassy in Myanmar urged that all detainees be allowed proper health care and their human rights be respected.

Wai Moe Naing, a 25-year-old Muslim, has emerged as one of the most high-profile leaders of the opposition to the coup. Some colleagues said they feared for Wai Moe Naing’s safety.

The U.S. Embassy also condemned the reported incident and said in a post on Twitter, “This appalling act further demonstrates why the people of Myanmar do not accept the military regime.”