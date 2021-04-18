SwedCham webinar: How to grow your E-commerce business in China?

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to their upcoming webinar covering how to grow your e-commerce business in China on 20 April. The invitation reads:

China is the biggest E-commerce market in the world today and most of us are aware of all the big opportunities in the East. The understanding of the Chinese digital landscape with Tmall, JD, and other marketplaces is improving year by year and the actual market entry to China is today not the biggest challenge.

The big questions related to Chinese E-commerce are more related to; how to transform my investment into a positive return? Can I do breakeven year 1? What marketing investment is needed to generate enough noise and sales? How much of our Ecom in Europe can be reused on our Tmall store? What can we do from headquarters?

This event will focus on the growth phase for an E-commerce operation in China. Aventura has worked with numerous Western brands on the Chinese marketplaces and will share its experience in terms of dos and don’ts. Two Swedish brands will also share their view of the current operation in China, Aarke​ on Tmall.com​ and CabinAir ​on JD.com​.

During the event, Pär Uhlin, Adviser, Six-Year Plan and Board Member of Sweden-China Trade Council, SCTC, will together with Johan Aledal, Partner and CCO, Aventura, inform about the plans to establish an e-commerce working group within SCTC.

