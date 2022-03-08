Updates from Danish Mission in China

In the Danish Chamber of Commerce China’s latest newsletter, the Chamber gives an update from the Danish Mission in China.

The Update reads:

Trade Council China, Shanghai

On the 9th of February Consul General Jakob Linulf and Commercial Consul, Jesper Halle received the first batch of Ellegaard Gottingen Minipigs to China at Pudong Airport. The arrival of the pigs is a culmination of years of work for Ellegaard and the Trade Council and finally, this unique breed of pigs has gained market access to China. The minipigs were tested on arrival at Pudong and subsequently put into a 30 days quarantine before they can fully enter China.

On the 17th of February Consul General Jakob Linulf and Commercial Consul Jesper Halle visited SHL’s impressive Shanghai office and got a comprehensive introduction by Design Partner Chris Hardie of SHL Architects to their large portfolio of projects in China. The Danish architectural firm has managed to set an incredible footprint on China’s architecture landscape with projects in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Ningbo, etc. Most noteworthy this year will be the opening of the impressive Shanghai Library East in Pudong.

On the 24th of February, a delegation from the Shanghai Trade Council headed by Consul General Jakob Linulf visited Byte Dance’s Shanghai offices to discuss new Danish business opportunities on the Chinese version of TikTok called Douyin. ByteDance recently launched an interest-based e-commerce model on Douyin, creating exciting market opportunities for Danish brands. Douyin has more than 600 million monthly active users across China. The app is just one of ByteDance’s social media products, which are designed by a global team placed in over 120 locations across the world, including Shanghai, New York, Paris, and Singapore. The Trade Council in Shanghai will prepare a comprehensive package for Danish companies wishing to promote and sell their products on Douyin.

Innovation Center Denmark, Shanghai

CDK Shanghai and the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences held their second seminar under the China Tech Initiative. The title for this seminar was ‘China as a cutting-edge technology developer and Beijing’s technology wish list’. Throughout 2021 and 2022, the seminars will be turned into a guide to Danish technology developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who consider or are already engaged in collaboration with Chinese partners.

Invest in Denmark Shanghai

DK Shanghai has launched the new introduction video of IDK 2022. The video demonstrates a range of reasons why businesses should invest in Denmark as well as how IDK can provide consultancy and tailor-made solutions to companies who are interested in operating or expanding in Denmark.