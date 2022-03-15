The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to get the exclusive first look at Saxo’s Bank’s Q2 Outlook on 29 March.

More about the webinar, DCCC writes:

Saxo Bank’s Q2 Outlook will soon be released. We are pleased to invite you to join the Webinar and get an exclusive first look. We also encourage and welcome DCCC members to join us in person in Shanghai for the first Finance and Legal Work Group meeting of 2022 and to visit Saxobank’s beautiful office location located in the heart of LuJiaZui.

The webinar will be a great opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank’s Chief Economist and Chief Investment Officer’s presentation with expert commentary and to discover what he believes for the financial markets in 2022 and how different asset classes will behave.

The event will be both online via zoom, and offline at Saxo Bank’s Shanghai office in the Shanghai World Financial Center. Offline participation is for DCCC members only.

NB: the webinar for this event will begin at 3 pm. The event will start at 2 pm for those who are participating offline in Shanghai.

Find more information and sign up here