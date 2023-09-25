China / Community news / Denmark

Navigate China’s economic landscape as a Danish business over breakfast with DCCC in Shanghai

Danish Chamber of Commerce in China invites to a breakfast meeting with the focus to delve into the future of China’s economy over the next one to five years.

The event is scheduled to bring the participants valuable analysis and discussion led by distinguished experts in the field. These includes:

Allan von Mehren
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank

Peter Bøgh Hansen
China’s Political Director at Confederation of Danish Industry (DI)

Sean He
Partner and Head of China for Novo Holding

The experts will provide valuable insights into China’s economic course for the next one to five years, followed by a discussion on strategies for Danish companies operating in the Chinese market.

Date: October 26, 2023, 8.30am – 10.30am.

Where: Shanghai Studio 9, No. 55 Yuyao Rd., Jing’an District, Shanghai, China

Sign up for the event here!

