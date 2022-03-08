EU Foreign Minister: China should mediate in the Ukraine conflict

When neither the United States nor the European Union can step in regarding the war in Ukraine, China should, according to the EU’s foreign minister Josep Borrell.

In a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the Minister said that it would be a good idea for China to step in as a mediator in Ukraine.

“There is no other alternative. We (Europeans) cannot be mediators. It is clear. And neither can the United States. So who else? It must be China. I mean that” Borrell said.

China’s relations with Russia have been debated up to the conflict and in recent months the two countries have spoken publicly about a very strengthened relationship. According to several media outlets and US intelligence, China was even aware of the invasion. However, China has rejected this.

China has not yet called Russia’s attack on Ukraine an invasion but last week, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, signaled an openness to play a diplomatic role. According to Chinese state media, he said China supported Ukrainian sovereignty, and the foreign minister assured that China was ready to do “everything possible to end the war … through diplomacy”.

But Russia and Ukraine both still have no plans to involve China as a mediator, Borrell admits.

“We have not asked for it, nor have they (the Chinese, ed.),” Borrell said to El Mundo.

Source: JydskeVestkysten