Danish Chamber of Commerce has opened for nominations to the Award Gala 2023

by Miabell Mallikka

Danish Chamber of Commerce are organizing the 17th DCCC Award Gala to celebrate the Danish engagement and community in China. To do so, DCCC organizes the DCCC awards that aims to honor individuals that have shown outstanding performances in the development of Danish businesses in China.

Many top management positions in the Danish-Chinese community have former been the recipients of these awards. The awardees will be finalized by a jury consisting of the DCCC China board members and the previous award winners.

The awards will be presented at the DCCC Gala Award on November 18, 2023, in Shanghai.

The DCCC awards are offered in two main categories. One recipient will be chosen within each of the two categories:

• Business Person of the Year Award
• Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The Danish Chamber of Commerce invites you to nominate yourself or other influencers in the Danish-Chinese community in any of the categories.

Source: DCCC

