China interferes in the debate regarding Nord Stream

“The international community has a right to demand a thorough investigation into the Nord Stream pipelines explosions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday, February 20.

Wang stated, that it is extremely necessary to conduct an objective, impartial and professional investigation into the blast of the pipelines, because the explosions have had a serious impact on the global energy market and ecological environment.

The comment comes as a response to American investigative journalist, Seymour Hersh’s, disclosure of the possible US involvement in the blasts in late September last year.

John Dugan, an American journalist, allegedly received an anonymous mail from the US military, saying that during a NATO military exercise held in Denmark in June 2022, US deep-sea divers disappeared underwater for more than six hours with a box.

According to the Danish, Swedish and German foreign ministries, the investigations into the explosions are ongoing, but it remains unclear when they will be concluded.

“These investigations have not yet been concluded. At this point, it is not possible to say when they will be concluded,” the ministries said in a letter sent to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, February 21.

Sweden and Denmark, in whose economic zones the explosions occurred, have concluded that the pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany were blown up deliberately, but have not stated who might be responsible.

