Swedish director aims at making audience experience more interactive with his film “Triangle of Sadness”

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Swedish director, Ruben Ostlund, shared his ambition to make the audience experience more interactive with his special film of Palme d’Or-Winning satire, “Triangle of Sadness,” by asking them to complete a questionnaire to “make cinematic culture flourish and reach its full potential…”

According to The Bangkok Post, Ostlund said in a statement that:

“Compared to countries like France and the US, the Nordics have a more passive audience culture,…Here we hide in our seats, taking less responsibility for the show,” adding that “after screenings we go home without discussing what we’ve seen.”

As “Triangle of Sadness” is set for 28 January 2023 at the Gothenburg Film Festival in Sweden, the audience would be requested to provide details about themselves in a form before the showing later this month and be pushed to interact with the movie.

