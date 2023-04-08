General news / Sweden

New series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” talks about life in death

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by YouTube.

The upcoming series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” will introduce you to a way of life in which you clean out all your things before death arrives so others do not have to do it.

The show is produced and narrated by Amy Poehler under peacock original production.

It will feature three Swedes: an organizer, a designer, and a psychologist – known as the Death Cleaners who have come to America to help people face mortality and remind us all the ways we are alive.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, it says “this show is not about death, it is about life” in the teaser.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will be streaming on 27 April 2023 on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3KuS2wi

To watch the full teaser of the series, please click here.

Related posts:

Norwegian-Thai actress Urassaya set to star in new movie “The Interest” Swedish director aims at making audience experience more interactive with his film “Triangle of Sadness” Vietnam action film screens in Europe for first time “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” film dropped from screening in Hong Kong

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *