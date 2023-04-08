New series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” talks about life in death

The upcoming series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” will introduce you to a way of life in which you clean out all your things before death arrives so others do not have to do it.

The show is produced and narrated by Amy Poehler under peacock original production.

It will feature three Swedes: an organizer, a designer, and a psychologist – known as the Death Cleaners who have come to America to help people face mortality and remind us all the ways we are alive.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, it says “this show is not about death, it is about life” in the teaser.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will be streaming on 27 April 2023 on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3KuS2wi

