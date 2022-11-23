General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian-Thai actress Urassaya set to star in new movie “The Interest”

Photo by GMMTV Twitter account.

The Bangkok-based media production company, GMMTV, announced its new upcoming projects for 2023 on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 and one of the releases is a new movie, “The Interest” starring Norwegian-Thai actress Urassaya Sperbund (Yaya) and Bright Vachiravit.

According to the movie’s trailer, the plot tells a story of a hidden world of loan sharks, debt collectors, and debtors.

Urassaya is set to portray the role of the debtor while Bright is to play the debt collector before the time comes when their forbidden love story occurs.

If interested, please visit here to watch the full trailer of the movie, though the release date has not been revealed.

