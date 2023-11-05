You are invited to Vietnam Film Festival

Scandinavian film enthusiast residing in Vietnam are invited to attend the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival which will be held from 21-25 November 2023 in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

According to the sources, there will be ninety-one selected films screened including a variety of feature films, documentaries, science films, and animated films under the theme “Developing the Vietnamese Film Industry Imbued within National Identity, Modern and Humane.”

The films will be screened at Cinestar cinema chains in Da Lat City and Duc Trong district, as well as several outdoor screenings at Da Lat Army Academy, Lam Vien Square, Da Lat City and the districts of Lac Duong, Duc Trong, Lam Ha and Dam Rong.

In response to the festival, another film week will also be held in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City from 13-15 November 2023, featuring twenty-eight films.

All are welcome to share your thoughts of the film festival after attending the event with ScandAsia in the comment section below.

