Vietnames daily news showing appreciations on Swedish’s photography work

Kienthuc, a Vietnamese daily news published a work of Swedish photographer Karl W. Gullers showing life in Sweden back in the 40’s. For anyone wondering what Sweden looked like in the 40s to 50s? some black and white pictures taken by Karl W. Gullers will bring you back into moments of living in that era.

Gullers was born in 1916 and was the first Swedish photojournalist to have a solo exhibition in Sweden. His photos were shown at the gallery ‘De Unga’ (“The Young”) in Stockholm, which became his springboard to international exhibitions in London, New York and Chicago,

Gullers was the chairman of the Swedish Photographic Association (‘Svenska Fotografers Förbund, SFF’), active in the Nordic Photographic Association (‘Nordiska fotografförbundet’) and a founding member of Europhot – the European Association for the Photographer.

