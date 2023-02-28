Yinson invests in Norwegian autonomous shipping startup

Singapore-based Yinson Green Technologies, has made a strategic investment in Zeabuz, a Norwegian startup specializing in autonomous shipping services.

Yinson said, the investment will allow it to work with Zeabuz in the development of autonomous solutions for its future electric vessels.

Yinson has not disclosed the size of the investment, but the Trondheim-based University of Science and Technology’s said, that Yinson and Statkraft Ventures has added a total of $2 million.

Founded in 2019, Zeabuz has developed an exclusive autonomy platform.

“We recognise the enormous potential of autonomous vessels and see Zeabuz as a possible leader in this segment,” Eirik Barclay, chief executive of Yinson, said.

“Following this investment, we look forward to collaborating closely with Zeabuz to bring highly innovative autonomous vessel solutions to the Singapore market,” he added.

