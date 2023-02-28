Danish and Swedish passengers stranded in Bangkok

About 200 passengers from Denmark and Sweden are stranded at Bangkok airport after their flight from Krabi to Bangkok was delayed due to problems with the airport’s electricity.

The passengers are stranded because the flight they would otherwise have been on took off without them and there are no other available seats on flights to Europe.

Initially, Thai Airways, which is the airline behind the delayed departure, blamed bad electrical installations for the problems.

Later, the airline has chosen to pay for the return journey for the stranded passengers, Politiken writes.

The blackout at Krabi airport lasted a few hours and meant there was no light on the runway, so planes could not take off or land.

The first available departures from Bangkok airport is on Wednesday or Friday and will consists of several stops.

Aftonbladet has spoken to Jonas Broström, who works as a sales manager at Thai Airways in Sweden. He cannot say how long it will take to get all the stranded passenger’s home.

“That’s impossible to say. But we want to make sure they get home as quickly and safely as possible,” he says.

Source: BT.dk