70% of royalties from Michael Baines’ new book to support Thai stray dogs

Swedish entrepreneur Michael Baines, founder of The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Thailand, has released his new book “Home. Made.” with 70% of the royalties going towards supporting stray dogs in Thailand. Baines has been involved in rescuing and caring for stray dogs since 2002, leading to the establishment of his foundation.

The book is available for purchase online, with separate links for U.S. and international readers. The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation helps hundreds of stray dogs, with support from Chonburi’s local government.

