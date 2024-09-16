Community news / Sweden / Thailand

70% of royalties from Michael Baines’ new book to support Thai stray dogs

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment

Swedish entrepreneur Michael Baines, founder of The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Thailand, has released his new book “Home. Made.” with 70% of the royalties going towards supporting stray dogs in Thailand. Baines has been involved in rescuing and caring for stray dogs since 2002, leading to the establishment of his foundation.

The book is available for purchase online, with separate links for U.S. and international readers. The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation helps hundreds of stray dogs, with support from Chonburi’s local government.

If you want to read more about him, you can read our old article: The Swedish man that rescues Thai dogs.

Related posts:

The Swedish man that rescues Thai dogs

About Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *