The Danish Embassy in the Philippines invites Danish nationals to participate in celebrating 78 years of collaboration between the two countries.

The event will take place on September 23, 6 PM in Metro Manila and features special performances inspired by H.C. Andersen’s timeless tales, reflecting the cultural synergy between Denmark and the Philippines.

On their Facebook page, the Embassy writes that the evening “will be a celebration of the longstanding friendship between our countries, filled with a sense of the good old traditional Danish hygge.”

Danish nationals interested in joining can sign up here. There are only limited slots, and the deadline for pre-registration is Wednesday, 18 September, 11:59 PM.