H&M and Shanghai Fashion Week launch collaborative collection

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
H&M and Shanghai Fashion Week launches new collaborative collection.

Swedish fashion retailer H&M and Shanghai Fashion Week will launch a new collaborative collection with independent Chinese designer brand Garçon By Garçon, featuring womenswear, menswear, unisex apparel and accessories pieces for fall and winter.

The collection, titled “Le Soleil” (The Sun), draws inspiration from the sun as the source of life in the natural world. It continues Garçon By Garçon’s interest in ancient Greek and Persian cultures from the 5th century BC. By combining medieval mythology with traditional Eastern aesthetics, the collection creates a brand image that is poetic, romantic, and captivating.

The collection will be available from October 10 on H&M’s Chinese website and in selected stores  in China.

