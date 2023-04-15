Acclaimed Danish coffee roaster returns to Philippines

The acclaimed Danish coffee roaster Patrik Rolf is returning to Manila to host an exclusive Barista Table session.

Rolf is the founder and head roaster of the Copenhagen-based April Coffee. The brand is known for its light roast profiles that highlight the nuanced notes of specialty coffee beans.

Rolf himself is an advocate of ethical practices throughout the coffee value chain. He is also a consultant for coffee roasters around the world.

Rolf has won a number of awards including the Nordic Roasters Championship, while he gained silver at the 2019 World Brewers Cup in Boston.

During the pandemic, Rolf noticed an increase of Filipino customers ordering April Coffee to be shipped from Copenhagen to the Philippines. He categorizes the Philippines as one of the more exciting countries for specialty coffee due to the market’s rapid growth.

This isn’t Rolf’s first visit to the Philippines. He was in Cebu in September 2019 as coach of Good Cup Coffee Co.’s founder.

At the barista table sessions, Rolf will be featuring varies coffee blends, including the coffee he will be using for the incoming Danish Coffee Championship. Coffee will be prepared in different brewing methods such as pour over, espresso, and as a milk-based beverage.

After the sessions, Rolf will be visiting different coffee farms to meet farmers and check out the local coffee scene.

The Barista’s Table with Patrik Rolf will be from April 22 to 23 at Philippine AXA Plaza in Makati. Tickets are priced at P4,000 per seat at the Good Cup Coffee Co. website.

Source: news.abs-cbn.com