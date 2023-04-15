Thailand and Vietnam among most improved countries in which to do business

Thailand, Vietnam and India are the most improved Asian countries in which to do business. This is according to a newly released report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The business environment report measures the attractiveness of the business environment in 82 countries on a quarterly basis, using a standard analytical framework with 91 indicators.

The assessment found that Vietnam and Thailand have favorable policies for foreign investors.

Both countries also seem to be benefiting from companies pursuing a China+1 policy. This strategy is about having supply chains in both China and another Asian market.

According to the report, Vietnam’s score rises due to an improved economic outlook, and Thailand’s as a result of more economic stability.

Thailand, Vietnam and Sweden are among the countries with the biggest improvement over the past year worldwide.

On the contrary, the report said the outlook for China’s business environment has deteriorated, as a result of policy uncertainty and US-China tension. The report called China the “biggest loser” globally, as it fell 11 places in the second-quarter.

China now ranks below Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam the EIU reported.

Source: thaipbsworld.com