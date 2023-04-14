Thailand bustling with people celebrating Songkran Festival

Cities across Thailand are bustling with Thais and foreign tourists coming out to celebrate the world’s largest water fight, Songkran Festival, after the event was not organized for three years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As Thursday, 13 April 2023, was the first day of the festival, several media were flooded with pictures of people taking over streets in major destinations like Khaosan Road and Silom district in Bangkok as well as the center of Chiang Mai, firing water guns, and dancing to music blaring from kerbside establishments.

Besides creating time for people to enjoy their breaks and get in touch with family and friends, the Songkran Festival also has positively impacted the economy and tourism in the country.

“Income is skyrocketing,” said Khanti Wichan, manager of ReRe Restaurant, who has worked on Khaosan Road for almost a decade.

The holidays are one of the significant factors that make Thailand’s economy bounce back faster, it has grown by as much as 4% this year, the fastest rate in five years, according to Reuters.

