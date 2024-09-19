A group of around 60 prospective adoptive parents is preparing a lawsuit against the Norwegian state after the Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs (Bufdir) suspended adoptions from several countries. The group includes families who had planned to adopt from Thailand, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Advocate Mette Yvonne Larsen, representing the group, claims that Bufdir’s decision to suspend adoptions is a bureaucratic overreaction. According to Larsen, the halt has left many families in limbo, with their adoption processes abruptly stopped.

The suspension follows investigations into potential ethical issues in international adoptions, including cases of kidnapping and falsified documents. Although the Norwegian government opposed the halt, Bufdir has the authority to withdraw adoption approvals and has done so for several countries.

The families affected are calling for a reversal of the decision, warning that the adoption freeze could permanently block opportunities for international adoptions. If their complaints are not addressed, they intend to take legal action against the state.

Source: NRK.