Swedish company Vilja enters Thailand to drive digital banking innovation

by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Swedish digital banking company Vilja has expanded into Thailand, marking its entry into the ASEAN market. At a launch event in Bangkok, the company signed partnerships with four local firms to boost financial inclusion and foster innovation in Thailand’s banking sector. This initiative introduces next-generation banking solutions, aiming to help underserved communities while strengthening ties between Thailand and the Nordics.

During the ceremony, Sweden’s Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Anna Hammargren, emphasized the importance of innovation for achieving sustainable development goals. She noted that collaboration between Thai and Swedish companies is key to driving future financial progress. Vilja’s CEO, Fredrik Ulvenholm, highlighted Thailand’s role as ASEAN’s second-largest economy, stressing its potential to lead the region in adopting advanced digital banking technologies.

Vilja Managing Director APAC, Juan Carlos Mauritz, explained that these partnerships demonstrate the demand for digital solutions in Thailand. Furthermore, Vilja’s approach goes beyond just providing technology, aiming to foster public-private partnerships to enhance financial inclusion.

Additionally, the Thai FinTech Association, Vilja, depa, and the Swedish FinTech Association announced a joint initiative. This collaboration will strengthen innovation between Thailand and the Nordic region, boosting financial technology across both markets.

