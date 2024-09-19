EU provides €1.2 million in emergency aid for flood-hit Myanmar

The European Union has extended its support to Myanmar following the devastating floods caused by Typhoon Yagi. In a statement, the EU delegation expressed condolences to those affected and pledged €1.2 million in emergency assistance to aid the ongoing humanitarian efforts.

The funding will be directed to providing essential relief to the most vulnerable communities. The EU is coordinating with local partners to ensure efficient distribution of resources and aid. This support reflects the EU’s commitment to assisting Myanmar during the crisis and helping those in dire need.