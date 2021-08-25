All you need to know about VPN

A virtual private network provides you online anonymity and privacy, simply by creating a secured network from an internet connection. With VPN, it is possible to mask your IP address, so all your online activities are undetectable. VPN services form encrypted connections for providing greater privacy than a secured Wi-Fi network.

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. When you use the internet, the device you are using exchanges data with other parties on a network. A VPN will create a secure tunnel between the device and the internet. So,VPN lets you send the data through secured and encrypted connections to an external server.

Thereon, the data is sent onwards to its destination over the internet. Re-routing the internet traffic using a VPN helps in hiding your online activity Also, it secures your data and lets you use the internet more freely.

Why use a VPN?

Surfing the internet or making transactions on an unsecured Wi-Fi network means you are probably exposing your browsing activity and private data to potential hackers or devices spying on the network. This is the reason a VPN is if you’re concerned about your privacy.

Think about the last time when you have been using the free Wi-Fi in a coffee shop to check your emails or bank account. Any data that is transmitted through the online session might be vulnerable to snoopers who are using the same network, especially when these networks are free, and therefore, less secured.

Also, a VPN creates a tunnel between the network and the exit node in some other location that might be a thousand miles away. So, it makes it look like you are using the internet from another place, and therefore, you can access content that would be blocked in your current location. It gives you freedom.

How does a VPN work?

VPNs use encryption for scrambling data when it is sent over a Wi-Fi network.

Encryption ensures that the data is unreadable. Data security is particularly important when you are using a public Wi-Fi network as it prevents people on the network to pry on your activities.

When you are not using a VPN service, your internet service provider can easily know your browsing history. But with a VPN, the search history will be hidden. That is because your internet activity is related to the IP address of the VPN server, and not yours.

A VPN service has servers all across the world. Thus, your search activity might look like it originated in any one of them. Remember, search engines can also track your search history. However, they will associate the details with the IP address that is not yours.

What does a VPN hide?

When you use a VPN, many details can be masked.

Browsing History: When you use the internet, your web browser and ISP can track almost everything you are doing. Some websites also tend to maintain a history. They mainly do this for targeted ads. With a VPN, you don’t have to worry about it.

VPN comes with many advantages. But not all VPN services are created equal. It is important that you choose the right one. Choose a service that is reputable and caters to your requirements. Think through your needs and check what the VPN provider has to offer before you make a decision.