H&M collaborates with Shanghai Fashion Week

The Swedish fashion company H&M has announced that it will be collaborate with Shanghai Fashion Week on a new collection. This collection will be created in partnership Chinese local designers.

The collection is set to be released in the autumn 2024. The intend with the partnership is to diversify the fashion industry and to support the contemporary Chinese fashion.

H&M hopes that this partnership will provide he retailer’s customers with a wider selection of personalized and high-quality fashion products.

H&M also stated the following about Shanghai Fashion Week in general:

“It has attracted numerous outstanding designers and brands from both China and abroad over the years. It also serves as an important stage for Chinese designers to make their mark and gain global recognition”.

Source: Fashion United