Legionaries’ disease found among tourists

Five cases of Legionaries’ disease has been found among foreign nationals in Hua Hin, prompting officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan to intensify their surveillance of the disease in the region. The cases were noted from 9 February to 18 March 2024 and the tourist where of Swedish, German and Dutch nationality and one Myanmar national resident.

In a meeting deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan reviewed the developments along with Dr. Wara Selawattankul, the provincial public health doctor, as well as representatives from related agencies.

The infected individuals lived in different accommodations which included hotels, condominium and guesthouses and officials fear an outbreak of the disease could potentially harm tourism in the region. Hotel operators and providers of other accommodation have been informed on the situation and were encouraged to monitor and inspect their water and drainage systems.

Legionaries’ disease is a bacterial infection, which presents as flu-like symptoms. It can cause a serious type of lung infection. The bacteria spreads through airborne droplets or contaminated water. Common sources of infections include water systems, complex plumbing systems, sink faucets and cooling towers in larger buildings.

Source: Hua Hin Today & CDC