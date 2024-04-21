China / Denmark / General news / International relations / Malaysia / Myanmar / Singapore / Thailand

Danish Ambassador shuffle 2024

- by Gregers Møller - Leave a Comment

The annual great shuffle of Danish ambassadors have fallen into place with several ambassador posts in Asia being affected, reports Altinget.dk

In Malaysia, Kirstine Vangkilde Berner will as of 1 August 2024 be new ambassador at the new Danish embassy in KL that is about to re-open. Denmark closed its embassy in Malaysia in June 2021 in order to finance a new Danish embassy in Iraq. The embassy in Iraq will, however, now be closed again and handling of Danish affairs in Malaysia will move back from the embassy in Jakarta to KL.

In Thailand, Danny Annan will be new Danish Ambassador succeeding current ambassador Jon Thorgaard. Danny Annan is currently Danish Ambassador in Turkey. AIso in Bangkok, Ingrid Dahl-Madsen, the current deputy head of mission, will move to Canberra to be new Danish Ambassador there.

In Singapore, Jacob Brix Tange will be new Ambassador as current ambassador Sandra Jensen Landi is moving to New York.

In China, Michael Starbæk Christensen who is currently ambassador in Paris, France will succeed the current Danish ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller who will move to be Danish ambassador in Berlin, Germany.

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, former Danish Ambassador to Indonesia, is returning from Danfoss’ communication department to be Denmark’s new ambassador to India.

And in Myanmar, Helene Storm will be replacing Anders Lønstrup Graugaard as Denmark’s Charge d’Affaires.

When the Embassy of Denmark closed in 2021, it was located on 22nd floor in Sunway Tower which was originally named Wisma Denmark. The embassy moved  here in 1994 from Wisma Angkasaraya. Wisma Denmark was built on the same site as the former Denmark House – see the photo – which was owned by the East Asiatic Company (EAC) and home to several Danish and Scandinavian companies such as Carlsberg, SAS, Dumex/ Dutch Lady and Jebsen and Jessen. Photo shows the original Denmark House. Photo: Embassy of Denmark in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Gregers Møller

Editor-in-Chief • ScandAsia Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok, Thailand

View all posts by Gregers Møller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *