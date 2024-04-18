Business in Asia / Energy / Norway / Thailand

Thai Bangchak expands to Norway

- by Lærke Kobberup

The energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, continues to expand its presence in the world. It was released yesterday that the conglomerate is developing a new production facility in the North Sea.

The new investment has been made through the Bangchak Corporation’s subsidiary Okea ASA. Okea ASA is a Norway-based oil and gas drilling company.

The new production facility is going to be build at the off-shore Brasse Petroleum Field in the North Sea. Okea ASA hold 39.2% of the shares in the Brasse project.

Source: Thaiger and Bangkok Post

 

