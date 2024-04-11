Malaysian airlines to introduce carbon levy

Malaysian airlines introduce a carbon levy collection, which will come into effect when the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) gives their final approval. According to the Malaysian minister of Transport Anthony Loke, the commission needs to adjust the MAVCOM 2018 regulations in order for the carbon levy to be imposed. The money collected by the airlines can then be either be used to buy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or pay credit to balance out the airlines carbon emissions.

Malaysia is the first Asian country to introduce a carbon levy for flights, but Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa have already imposed similar levies. The levy is an attempt to move towards the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which is an transnational agreement to reduce emissions from airplanes.

Source: vietnamplus.vn