“Invest in China” event to push collaboration with Denmark

The first “Invest in China” event of 2024 was held in Denmark and hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce. Peter Glinvad chair member of the North Board of Danish Chamber of Commerce in China said, that the event is an opportunity for Danish companies to learn more about the Chinese market.
A delegation from Taicang, Jiangsu province attended the event on 2 April. The delegation introduced the Danish companies to the investment environment in Taicang and extended an invitation for the companies to establish business in the city. They also mentioned ten Danish companies, that already operate in the city, including Novozymes and Sondex.
Director at the Confederation of Danish Industry and Danish Food and Drink Federation Leif Nielsen, said the two countries have a lot to learn from each other and need together in order to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality. He highlighted Denmark’s expertise inefficiency and sustainability and sustainability, and China’s expertise in electric vehicles.
Furthermore, he said no country yet has the key to a net zero carbon emission, which is why countries around the world need to learn from each other.
The Chinese delegation went to another “Invest in China” event in Stuttgart, Germany after their visit in Denmark.
