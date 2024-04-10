“Invest in China” event to push collaboration with Denmark

The first “Invest in China” event of 2024 was held in Denmark and hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce. Peter Glinvad chair member of the North Board of Danish Chamber of Commerce in China said, that the event is an opportunity for Danish companies to learn more about the Chinese market.

A delegation from Taicang, Jiangsu province attended the event on 2 April. The delegation introduced the Danish companies to the investment environment in Taicang and extended an invitation for the companies to establish business in the city. They also mentioned ten Danish companies, that already operate in the city, including Novozymes and Sondex.