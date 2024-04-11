Nordic webinar in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China, and the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in China will co-host a webinar titled: China’s Economic Outlook by Nordea.

The event will feature the Chief Economist at Nordea, Tuuli Koivu, who will provide a comprehensive analysis on China’s Two Sessions. The focus will be on growth target, policy updates, and long term political direction.

The event will take place from 3 pm to 4 pm on 18 April 2024. It is free entry for members and cost 150 RMB for non-members.

Read more and register here.