Danish swimmers to inspire Malaysian swimmers

Malaysian swimmers are gaining valuable insights from training with Danish stars, Rasmus Nickelsen and Thea Blomsterberg, after the new Malaysian national coach and former Danish national coach, Eric Anderson, arranged for them to come to Malaysia.

According to the coach, the foreign athletes can bring a lot to the training environment as it will show the Malaysian athletes, what is possible in their own careers.

21-year old Rasmus Nickelsen has won gold at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival in 100m butterfly and is the Danish national record holder in 50m and 100m butterfly and will train in Malaysia to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

22-year old Thea Blomsterberg was last year ranked fifth in the world in 200m breaststroke. She went from number 85 to number 5 in two and a half years. Thea Blomsterberg has already qualified for the Paris Olympics, where she will travel alongside the Malaysian team.

Both young swimmers are supported by Denmark financially and conceptually. According to Eric Anderson, he is glad for the support from Malaysia Aquatics and Danish Swimming Federation.

Source: New Straits Times