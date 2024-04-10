Cambodian environment ministry moves to next phase of CCCA

The Cambodian Ministry of Environment will move into phase four of the Cambodia Climate Change Alliance (CCCA) following the success of the first, second and third phase, which aim at responding to climate change. The third phase of CCCA is supported by Sweden, the European Union, the Cambodian government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Phase three was implemented in July 2019 and will end in June 2024.

The decision to implement phase three was published at a workshop at Siem Reap provincial hall, which was organized by Siem Reap Provincial Administration and Ministry of Environment.

The secretary of state at the ministry of environment Chuop Paris said at the event, that the focus will be on helping farmers adapt to climate change as Cambodia is especially vulnerable to climate factors, such as storms, floods, droughts and rising sea levels. He furthermore emphasizes, that Cambodia is a country suffering from climate change, rather than being a significant contributor to the global issue.

The first phase of CCCA was active in 2010-2014 and the second phase in 2014-2019.

