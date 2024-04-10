Finland / Thailand

Finish man arrested for drunk driving in Thailand

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

A 22-year old Finnish motorbike rider was arrested in Patong,Thailand for drunk driving on 7 April 2024. The man drove past a police checkpoint on the Sawat Dirak Road at 3.30 A.M., and the police stopped him after identifying him as a suspicious male foreigner.

He was given an alkohol breath test, which showed .114 milligrams percent of alcohol. The legal alcohol limit when driving is .50. Afterwards, he was taken to Patong Police Station, where he was charged with drunk driving.

Source: The Phuket Express

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *