Finish man arrested for drunk driving in Thailand

A 22-year old Finnish motorbike rider was arrested in Patong,Thailand for drunk driving on 7 April 2024. The man drove past a police checkpoint on the Sawat Dirak Road at 3.30 A.M., and the police stopped him after identifying him as a suspicious male foreigner.

He was given an alkohol breath test, which showed .114 milligrams percent of alcohol. The legal alcohol limit when driving is .50. Afterwards, he was taken to Patong Police Station, where he was charged with drunk driving.

Source: The Phuket Express