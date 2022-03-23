Ambassador Kent Härstedt attended Singapore Smash

Last week, Sweden’s Ambassador to Singapore Kent Härstedt attended Singapore Smash, the inaugural marquee table tennis event in Singapore.

The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore informs that Ambassador Härstedt had the opportunity to watch a quarter-final match with Swedish player Kristian Karlsson.

He also met with legendary 5-time world champion Jorgen Persson who is now Sweden’s national coach and Petra Sörling, the President of the International Table Tennis Federation.

The tournament concluded on 20 March with Chinese Chen Meng and Fan Zhendong as the winners in the women’s and men’s singles.

Photo courtesy: Embassy of Sweden in Singapore