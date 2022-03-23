The first Wood from Finland webinar was a great success

On 16 March, the first Wood from Finland webinar for the year was held with great success, the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai informs.

The event saw over 170 participants from Finnish companies, Chinese importers, and trading companies, suppliers while many more joined the webinar to hear the overviews and latest updates on the trade, market trends, and market reviews of the Softwood industry in China.

In addition, the participating Finnish companies were introduced and insight on Finnish wood and Finnish softwood was given from a global perspective.

The Consul General of Finland in Shanghai, Mr. Pasi Hellman delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the sustainability of the Finnish forest and wood products, and encouraging their further use and suitability to the Chinese market, the Consulate General states.