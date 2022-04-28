Ambassador Løchen and delegation from Equinor discussed green transition in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province

Earlier this week, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Løchen together with a delegation from the large Norwegian energy company Equinor paid a visit to Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Vietnam.

The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi says in a statement that during the visit, the Ambassador had a very good meeting with BR-VT Chairman Nguyen Van Tho, where the host and the guest discussed green transition, which is indispensable if Vietnam wants to implement its commitments in COP26. The group also discussed the province’s potential for the development of offshore wind, and how Norway can contribute.

Moreover, the Embassy notes that Ambassador Løchen also visited the PV shipyard and met with the Shipyard management. “Shipyards are among key players in the development of a local supply chain for the offshore wind industry, which will help create more jobs, contribute to local economic growth, and make renewable energy affordable to all,” the Embassy says