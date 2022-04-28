Finnish car importer RSA brings Chinese BYD electric vans to the domestic market

RSA Finland will start importing the Chinese electric car brand BYD with a small van, the BYD T3, first while other commercial vehicles and passenger car models are coming later, media Kauppalehti writes.

Electric vehicles have been in high demand this spring, with buyers having to wait up to six months for a car. The supply shortage has led to many Finnish customers ordering electric vehicles without seeing them first.

BYD’s electric buses have previously been imported to Finland, but they are not part of RSA Finland’s selection. RSA Finland also imports Maxus-branded Chinese EVs.

The BYD 3T is a compact electric van said to offer travel ranges of up to 310 km on a single charge, depending on speed and conditions.

The van is priced at just under 50,000 euros.

“The first T3 vans are currently in Finland,” says Heidi Nieminen , RSA Finland’s Sales Director.

The T3 has a cargo space of just under 4.5 meters and is 3.5 cubic meters.