Roadmap between PetroVietnam and Equinor towards clean energy projects

General Director of PetroVietnam, Mr. Le Manh Hung had a meeting with Equinor Director Ms. Anita H. Holgersen on 18 August 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

During the meeting, Mr. Hung has proposed that PetroVietnam and the Norwegian energy firm will partner on developing offshore wind power and hydrogen production projects.

Ms. Holgersen expressed her hope that the partnership between the two companies will further grow in the field of clean energy including offshore wind power development, production of hydrogen, ammonia, Carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Plus, she said that,

“We highly appreciate PetroVietnam with its role and position as the leading energy enterprise in Vietnam, as well as the leading capable and experienced unit in Southeast Asia in the field of processing, manufacturing, assembling, transportation and construction of offshore construction items.”

Mr. Hung added that he hoped Equinor would work and support PetroVietnam’s member units such as PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and Vietsovpetro (VSP) to participate in Equinor’s projects not only in the Vietnam market but in international markets as well.

Also attending the meeting were the representative of the Norwegian Embassy, Mr. Le Tien Hai and the Head of Legal and External Relations Department, Ms. Nguyen Phuong.

