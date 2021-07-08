Auramarine appoints new GM to support growth plans in the Asian region

Auramarine, the Finland-based fuel supply system provider for the marine industry and power plants has appointed Tomi Julin as the company’s new General Manager of Auramarine Asia Ltd.

According to Shipsight, Tomi Julin has been with Auramarine for over 20 years and is appointed to further support the company’s growth in China and drive expansion into related markets, products and services.

Tomi Julin previously held the role of Auramarine’s Technical Director, Product Line Manager, and Project Manager in both Finland and China and his significant knowledge of Auramarine’s products and services and the Asian markets will be key to driving growth.

Tomi Julin is looking forward to applying his expertise, knowledge, and passion for Auramarine’s products and services to continue supporting customers in Asia. “With Auramarine’s products designed and tailored to meet customer specifications, maintaining seamless communication across our supplier network and internal teams is one of our biggest strengths and an element I will continue to focus on in my new role. I am excited to continue delivering this high level of service and developing our product offerings in the coming months,” the new General Manager said.

About Tomi Julin’s new role, CEO John Bergman, said, “Tomi’s appointment to General Manager of Auramarine Asia coincides with a time of significant growth and opportunity in China. I am pleased to welcome Tomi to the role and I am confident that his experience, expertise, and mindset will add great value to the development of Auramarine Asia at such an important time.”