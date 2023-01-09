Norway and Vietnam co-host workshop on marine spatial planning

The Embassy of Norway in Vietnam, Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the People’s Committee of Quảng Bình Province, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) recently co-hosted a workshop on marine spatial planning in Quảng Bình Province, Vietnam.

According to Vietnam News, the workshop’s purpose was to craft out a master plan for sustainable exploitation and use of coastal resources from 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

“Through the workshop, active exchanges and discussions, the responsibilities of the participants will clarify the contents of the plan, roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, and solutions to attract and strongly promote the implementation of the plan in practice, as well as the future management and supervision of the implementation of the plan,” said Lê Minh Ngân, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

On Norway’s part, Mette Moglestue, Deputy Head of Mission of the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi, said:

“Norway’s experiences with the integrated marine management approach shows that it is possible to develop a prosperous ocean-based economy simultaneously and to keep our oceans clean and healthy. Good marine spatial planning is key to this. Therefore, Norway is happy to co-organize this workshop with UNDP and Vietnamese counterparts and to share our experience and expertise in this regard.”

In addition, the workshop aimed to implement the lifestyles and living conditions of the coastal communities to coordinate with natural conservations and development, reported Vietnam News.

