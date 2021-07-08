Sweden to continue support for Khmer Rouge Tribunal

The Swedish government has already supported the Khmer Rouge Tribunal with more than $14 million and according to Tribunal spokesman Neth Pheaktra, Sweden has pledged to continue the support until the end, Khmer Times writes in a recent article.

Formally known as the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) the Khmer Rouge Tribunal is a court established in 2006 to try the senior leaders and the most responsible members of the Khmer Rouge for alleged violations of international law and serious crimes perpetrated during the Cambodian genocide. The Khmer Rouge is a national court but it was established as part of an agreement between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the United Nations, and its members include both local and foreign judges.

During the Swedish Ambassador Bjorn Haggmark’s farewell bid with Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn on 5 July, the Ambassador confirmed that the Swedish Government will continue to assist the Khmer Rouge Tribunal until it completes its duties.

To Khmer Times, Neth Pheaktra said that the Khmer Rouge Tribunal is currently examining the remaining cases and working to disseminate information about the court’s work progress, procedures, and trials to the public. Cambodia is successful compared to other international tribunals and since the court, the establishment around 700.000 members of the public including relatives, families, and students have been invited to attend the cases, Neth Pheaktra said.