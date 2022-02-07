Cambodia and Norway renew mine clearance cooperation

During a recent meeting between Cambodian Mine Action Center and Norwegian People’s Aid Cambodia, Cambodia and Norway reaffirmed the mutual commitment for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, in particular regarding the mine clearance sector, Khmer Times reports.

The commitment was reaffirmed between CMAC Director General Heng Ratana and Head of NPA in Cambodia Rune Kristian Dale Anderson at CMAC headquarters in Phnom Penh.

During the meeting, the two parties also cheered an official announcement of continued cooperation to clear mines along the Cambodian-Thai border, and to make some provinces of Cambodia mine-free by 2022.

The project is set to start on 1 March this year and last about 3 years, CMAC Director General Heng Ratana said. According to NPA Cambodia, the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs is expected to support CMAC to handle cluster bombs in Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Tboung Khmum, Kampong Cham, Kratie, Mondulkiri, and Ratanakiri.